Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India's central bank lowers key rates as US tariffs take effect

This is the second rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year and comes as the Indian economy slows and faces additional pressure from US president Donald Trump's trade measures.

RBI-Reuters

The RBI reduced the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which it lends to commercial banks — by 25 basis points to 6 per cent. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 09, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate as new US tariffs came into force and policymakers flagged “challenging global economic conditions”.

This is the second rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year and comes as the Indian economy slows and faces additional pressure from US president Donald Trump's trade measures.

The RBI reduced the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which it lends to commercial banks — by 25 basis points to 6 per cent.

The announcement came on the same day the US implemented a 26 per cent tariff on goods from India, the world’s most populous country.

With inflation easing in recent months, the RBI said it was focusing on reviving economic growth, which has slowed over the past few quarters.

Economists expect that Trump's protectionist measures will increase growth challenges and affect India's export sectors, including gems, jewellery and seafood, despite India not being a major manufacturing hub.

Goldman Sachs has revised its GDP growth forecast for India from 6.3 to 6.1 per cent for the current financial year due to the likely impact of US tariffs.

The RBI also lowered its own growth projection, reducing the estimate from 6.7 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

The monetary policy committee said recent trade-related tariff actions had “exacerbated uncertainties” and impacted the “economic outlook across regions”.

“In such challenging global economic conditions, the benign inflation and moderate growth outlook demands that the MPC continues to support growth,” it said.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, speaking in Mumbai, said that global trade frictions were weighing on domestic economic prospects.

"The year has begun on an anxious note for the global economy," Malhotra said. "Some of the concerns on trade frictions are coming true, unsettling the global community."

He said there were “several known unknowns”, including how relative tariffs would play out, making it difficult to assess the full impact.

India had earlier cut interest rates in February 2024 for the first time in nearly five years, aiming to support an economy facing weak consumer demand, slow manufacturing growth and lower public spending.

India’s economic growth is expected to be the slowest since the Covid-19 pandemic, down from 9.2 per cent in 2023-24.

The Indian government has responded cautiously to US trade actions. The Department of Commerce said last week it was assessing the "implications" and "opportunities" following the tariff hikes, particularly as other manufacturing nations were more affected.

New Delhi and Washington are in talks over a bilateral trade agreement, with the first phase expected to be finalised by autumn.

Shilan Shah from Capital Economics said the RBI's rate cut was expected given falling inflation and pressure from US tariffs.

Shah said more rate cuts could follow, noting the “uncertainty around US trade policy set to rumble on and inflation looking contained”.

(With inputs from agencies)

central bankdonald trumpeconomic growthglobal economic conditionsglobal economyindiaindian economyinterest raterbi interest ratesrbi rate cutsreserve bankreserve bank of indiareserve bank of india interest ratesreserve bank of india rate cutsus tariffs

Related News

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scene teases deadly twist
Entertainment

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scene teases deadly twist

India, UK hold key talks to accelerate FTA negotiations
News

India, UK hold key talks to accelerate FTA negotiations

the white lotus
Entertainment

Forget plot twists – the real shock in ‘The White Lotus’ was the pay structure

More For You

India and US eye trade deal as experts revise growth rate

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Marco Rubio during talks in Washington in January

India and US eye trade deal as experts revise growth rate

INDIA may still meet its 6.3 per cent–6.8 per cent growth projection for the 2025–2026 fiscal year that began on April 1, despite global disruptions from new US tariffs, if oil prices remain below $70 (£54.7) per barrel, government officials said, even as many private economists lowered their forecasts.

Economists, including at Goldman Sachs, have lowered India’s growth estimates by 20-40 basis points to 6.1 per cent for the current 2025-2026 financial year, citing the impact of the global tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
starmer-jlr

Speaking to JLR workers, Starmer said the UK government would change course on its electric vehicle (EV) rules to support domestic carmakers. (Photo: X/@Keir_Starmer)

X/@Keir_Starmer

Starmer visits JLR as Trump’s tariffs hit UK car industry

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer visited Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) headquarters in the West Midlands on Monday as the country’s largest carmaker, owned by Tata Motors, deals with the fallout of US president Donald Trump’s global trade tariffs.

The car industry is among the hardest hit, with a 25 per cent tariff imposed on imported vehicles. JLR recently said it would “pause” shipments to the US while it assesses the impact of the “new trading terms”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tata Steel advances green steelmaking at Port Talbot

From L- ABB Limited UK sales manager, Stephen Winkley, Tata Steel UK CEO, Rajesh Nair and Clecim CEO, Thomas Comte.

Tata Steel advances green steelmaking at Port Talbot

TATA STEEL has signed contracts with Clecim and ABB Limited to supply a new pickling line at its Port Talbot site in Wales, marking a key step in the company’s green steelmaking plans.

The £1.25 billion investment, which includes £500 million in government support, will see the introduction of a 1.8 million tonne pickle line at the site. The project is expected to create 250 local jobs during the construction phase.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barclays drops diversity targets despite earlier commitment

FILE PHOTO: C S Venkatakrishnan, CEO of Barclays speaks in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Barclays drops diversity targets despite earlier commitment

BARCLAYS has abandoned its diversity targets for its American operations following Donald Trump's election victory and subsequent campaign against what he terms "woke" corporate policies, despite recently affirming its dedication to such initiatives.

The British banking giant confirmed it will no longer pursue specific representation goals in the US while maintaining diversity commitments in the UK and other markets, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
Morrisons

The immediate impact will see significant changes to the retailer’s convenience and in-store offerings

Getty

Morrisons to close 17 stores within days

Morrisons has announced it will shut 17 of its convenience stores across the UK in the coming weeks, with most closures taking place on Wednesday, 16 April.

According to reporting from The Sun, 16 Morrisons Daily branches will close on 16 April, while a further store in Haxby, North Yorkshire, will close on 14 May. In addition, 11 of the affected branches include Post Office counters, which are also scheduled to shut between 9 April and 14 May.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc