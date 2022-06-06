Website Logo
No proposal to replace Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on banknotes: RBI

According to reports, banknotes of some denominations would be released with watermark images of Rabindranath Tagore and the late former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

(Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday clarified that it has no proposal to replace the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on currency notes.

Referring to media reports that claimed that the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India were considering a proposal to also use images of famous personalities like Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam on banknotes, the RBI clarified that there is no such proposal.

“There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank,” Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager, said in a statement.

The RBI‘s statement comes a day after reports appeared in several publications claiming that the central bank and the Finance Ministry were considering a proposal to use the image of some other famous personalities alongside Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

The reports had claimed that new series of banknotes of some denominations would be released with watermark images of Rabindranath Tagore and the late former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

Courtesy: ANI

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

