Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

India's forex reserves dip to eight-month low amid rupee weakness

indian-rupee-iStock

The RBI has been intervening in the forex market to manage volatility in the rupee. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 05, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIA's foreign exchange reserves have dropped for the fourth consecutive week, reaching an eight-month low of £516.26 billion as of December 27, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released on Friday.

The reserves fell by £3.31 bn during the reported week, following a cumulative decline of £11.05 bn over the preceding three weeks.

Changes in the foreign currency assets component of the reserves are influenced by the central bank's interventions in the forex market and fluctuations in the value of foreign assets held.

The RBI has been intervening in the forex market to manage volatility in the rupee. The domestic currency weakened to an all-time low of 85.8075 against the dollar last week, marking a 0.3 per cent decline over the period.

Concerns about slowing economic growth in India and a widening trade deficit have added pressure on the rupee.

These factors, combined with the dollar’s broad strength amid a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance and expectations around US president-elect Donald Trump's policies, have contributed to the decline.

The RBI is believed to have sold dollars through state-run banks to limit rupee weakness and prevent a sharp depreciation.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 85.77, reflecting a 0.2 per cent fall for the week and its ninth consecutive weekly loss.

India’s forex reserves also include the country’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(With inputs from Reuters)

foreign exchange reservesforex marketindia's forex reservesinternational monetary fundrbius federal reserve

Related News

Manchester-airport-Reuters
Featured

Flights disrupted as heavy snow hits airports

Jake-Sullivan-Getty
News

Chinese dams expected to feature in India-US talks

Australia-Sydney-Test-Getty
Editorial

Australia beat India in fifth Test to secure spot in WTC final

Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands
News

Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands

More For You

UK EV sales hit record but miss targets

The battery of an electric car is recharged at a roadside charging station in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK EV sales hit record but miss targets

THE UK car industry sold a record number of all-electric vehicles in 2024 but still fell short of the government's mandated targets, an industry trade body said Saturday (4).

Battery electric vehicles made up 19.6 per cent of new cars sold last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which was below the government's 22-per cent target for carmakers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shein and Temu questioned over labour practices

Olivia Hawkins attends the launch of the SHEIN pop-up store at Liverpool (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Shein and Temu questioned over labour practices

FAST-FASHION online retailer Shein, which is hoping to list in London, faces a UK hearing on Jan. 7 where a British parliamentary committee plans to question the firm, founded in China in 2008, about the rights of workers in its supply chain.

The cross-party Business and Trade Committee will also question Temu, the global online marketplace owned by Chinese e-commerce firm PDD Holdings, as part of an inquiry into employment rights opened in October.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abdul-Khalique-Bhatti

Bhatti began his career at the company in the late 1970s at the Acton warehouse.

Abdul Khalique Bhatti, former Bestway director, passes away

ABDUL KHALIQUE BHATTI, a former director at Bestway Holdings Ltd and one of the company's earliest members, has passed away.

Bhatti, a childhood friend of Bestway founder Sir Anwar Pervez, began his career at the company in the late 1970s at the Acton warehouse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

Air India cabin crew recreate Lunch atop a skyscraper photo

Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

AIR INDIA on Thursday (2) started operating its advanced A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark Liberty International Airport, following the recent launch of A350 services to New York. This move upgrades all flights between Delhi and the New York area with the airline's modern interiors, featuring private business class suites, premium economy seating, and an enhanced inflight entertainment system, a statement said.

To celebrate the occasion, Air India’s cabin crew explored New York city, revisiting famous landmarks immortalised in both hollywood and bollywood films. Dressed in their new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra, the crew recreated scenes from iconic movies, connecting the airline's journey with the city’s cinematic heritage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Godawan

Priced at £65, the whisky is now available across London.

Indian single malt whisky Godawan debuts in London

INDIAN single malt whisky Godawan, crafted in Rajasthan by Diageo India, has launched in London.

The whisky is named after the Great Indian Bustard.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications