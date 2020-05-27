Rashami Desai ousted from the post-lockdown version of Naagin 4

There is bad news for the diehard fans of popular television actress Rashami Desai. The television industry is buzzing with rumours that the talented actress is no longer associated with Colors’ successful supernatural drama Naagin 4.

For the unversed, Rashami Desai joined Balaji Telefilms’ series right after her successful stint on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Soon after she joined other actors on the cast of the show, all shooting activities came to a complete halt due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

The latest we hear that her character has been written out from Naagin 4 and she will not be seen in the post-lockdown version of the show. “The makers are planning a complete revamp for Naagin 4, with new faces, new storyline and new twists and turns. Rashami’s character does not fit in the post-lockdown version of the show and she has already been informed about it by the production team,” a source close to the development informs a leading publication.

The source goes on to add, “It has been over two months since the lockdown and it will not be an easy task to get people hooked on to the show once again just as before. Things will change post lockdown. People will see things in a different way. So we do not know what is exactly going to work and the makers will have to take the risk anyway. So this entire trial and error system will go on for a few days, especially for television”

Apart from Rashami Desai, Naagin 4 also stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Nia Sharma in lead roles.

