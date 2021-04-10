Ranvir Shorey to be back in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3?

By Murtuza Iqbal

Ranvir Shorey played a pivotal role in Ek Tha Tiger, but we didn’t get to see him in the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. However, now according to a report in Mid-day, Ranvir will be back in the third instalment of the film, Tiger 3.

A source told the tabloid, “While Gavie Chahal, who had a prominent role in Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger as a section captain of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), transitioned to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Ranvir’s character wasn’t extended to the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed venture. When writing the third part, producer Aditya Chopra and writer Jaideep Sahni decided to bring him back as the trusted aide of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, portrayed by Salman. The superstar and Ranvir will begin by filming a comedy sequence with a female actor, following it up with a few high-octane scenes.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. While YRF has not yet announced the film officially, it is said that the shooting of the film has already kickstarted.

A few days ago, Katrina was tested positive for Covid-19. However, it is said that the actress’ health won’t be a hurdle in the film’s shoot.

Talking about Ranvir Shorey, the actor was last seen in Lootcase which released on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor also has Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar lined up.