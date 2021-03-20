Ranveer Singh to pair up with Kiara Advani in Shankar’s next

By: Mohnish Singh







Speculations were rife lately that Ranveer Singh was keen to headline a pan-India film to expand his stardom. The actor was reportedly in talks with several filmmakers for a possible collaboration, but things did not fall into place then.

However, if fresh reports are to be believed, his efforts have finally borne fruits as well-known South Indian filmmaker Shankar has offered him the lead role in his next directorial offering, which could be the Hindi remake of his Tamil blockbuster Anniyan (2005). And not just that, Singh will romance Kiara Advani in the yet-to-be-titled film.

The thunderous success of Kabir Singh (2019) and Good Newwz (2019) has propelled Advani to the big league in Bollywood. She already has several high-profile films on her platter and is constantly receiving offers from not only Bollywood but the South Indian film industry also where she has already delivered big hits alongside superstars like Mahesh Babu. While the actress has multiple projects in her pocket, she has reportedly given her nod to Shankar’s next as well.







Buzz has it that since Shankar’s much-delayed directorial Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal has yet not resumed production, the director has moved on to helm a new film starring Ram Charan. His next with Ranveer Singh might go before cameras after he wraps up his film with Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is presently waiting for the release of his much-awaited films ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is also shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has such films in her pocket as Shershaah, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Karram Kurram.







