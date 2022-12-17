Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Current Laga’ copied from Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster title track? Watch this video and decide

Cirkus is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, Cirkus is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, which set the internet on fire in absolutely no time. This is the first time Singh will be seen in a double role and that has made the wait for the film much harder.

Days after releasing the official trailer of the film, the makers also dropped the first song “Current Laga.” The highlight of the high-energy song is that it features Ranveer Singh alongside Deepika Padukone. The song has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

However, a social media influencer named Dipraj Jadhav has claimed that “Current Laga” is a copied song and he has solid proof to prove his claim. He took to his Instagram handle and shared an edited version of the Cirkus song ‘Current Laga’ along with the title track of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s superhit film Blockbuster side by side. The beat of both songs merged so well that it sounded too similar. Have a look:

Showering praises on Cirkus director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh recently said, “I think out of all genres, comedy is a very difficult one to pull off. It is the litmus test for any actor or a storyteller because if you miss the beat for the punchline it can collapse in no time. My humorous side comes out the best when I work with Rohit Shetty because he is the king of comedy and has been doing it for close to 16 years now.”

Made under the banners of Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series Films, Cirkus also features Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Brijendra Kala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vrajesh Hirjee, and others in supporting roles.

