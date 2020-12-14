Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s romantic film to begin production in April 2021?

By: Mohnish Singh







A couple of weeks ago, we had reported that after the huge success of Gully Boy (2019), Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were set to collaborate once again for a romantic film. Several media outlets have reported lately that Karan Johar will call the shots for the upcoming romantic film. The latest update coming about the project is that KJo is planning to take it before cameras in April 2021.

A source close to the development informs a leading entertainment portal that Ranveer Singh will take some time off and do a 25-day workshop with Johar’s team before kick-starting the romantic film around April next year. An official announcement confirming the same is highly awaited though.

We also hear that before coming together to commence the first shooting schedule of the untitled love story, Singh and Bhatt will complete their respective projects. The Padmaavat (2018) star currently has several high-profile films on his platter. He next stars in the much-awaited sports biopic ’83, which was originally slated to release on April 10, 2020. However, the makers had to hold its release when India went into a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.







Singh is also waiting for the release of Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He also headlines Rohit Shetty’s next comic-caper Cirkus, which co-stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. She is also waiting for the release of her much-delayed film Brahmastra wherein she co-stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

