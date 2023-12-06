Website Logo
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ nearing £50 million-mark

The film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

By: Mohnish Singh

The recently released action-drama film Animal has earned approximately £48.1 million gross at the worldwide box office within five days of the release, the makers said on Wednesday.

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the collection update of Animal on X.

“He is the Box Office #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins,” the banner captioned the post which read that the film had smashed “box office records 5-day worldwide gross” by earning Rs 481 crore.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

