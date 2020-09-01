Ranbir Kapoor to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra

We did not hear much about acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra which he announced last year right after unveiling the first few posters of his upcoming directorial offering Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt is currently on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic. We now hear that Bhansali will remake the classic Baiju Bawra only after he finishes his ongoing film with Bhatt.

Right after the official announcement of Baiju Bawra, several names were being speculated regarding the male leads in the film, including Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. But if the latest reports are to be believed, it is Ranbir Kapoor whom Bhansali has finalized for the main role in Baiju Bawra. The film will reunite RK and SLB after Saawariya (2007), which marked the former’s acting debut in Bollywood.

Spilling some details, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Ranveer and SLB were discussing to collaborate on a film, but right now that cannot happen. Bhansali will reunite with Ranbir on this one. There are two main male leads in the film, one is of Baiju and the other of Tansen. RK will be playing Baiju’s role in the period drama. Recently, he even went to meet the filmmaker at his office where he verbally agreed to do the project. The actor’s team is now working out the modalities.”

The source goes on to add that principal photography for the high-profile project will begin in the second half of 2021. “They are not locking his dates as of now because they need to lock the other actors for the film and if all goes well, the film will only go on floors in the second half of 2021. Bhansali will wrap up work on Gangubai (Kathiawadi) first and then plan the pre-production for this. RK, on the other hand, will start shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film and then begins Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next around early 2021.”

