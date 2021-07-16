Website Logo
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor resume filming Luv Ranjan’s next

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have resumed filming Luv Ranjan’s next directorial venture. The team is currently stationed in Delhi where an important schedule has been planned. The untitled film began production in January in Noida. The next schedule was to take off in June, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay.

Now, an Indian publication reports that the team has begun a 20-day schedule in Delhi. They are planning to go to Europe in September for the next schedule. After wrapping up the ongoing schedule in Delhi, the team will have a short stint in Mumbai before heading off to Europe in September.

Pritam, who is composing music for the film, revealed that the team is planning to shoot two or three romantic numbers in Europe. They are a combination of dance and romance numbers on the lines of ‘Badtameez Dil’ from Dharma Productions’ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

This is the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are working together on a project. This also marks their maiden collaboration with successful filmmaker Luv Rajan. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in important roles.

Producer Boney Kapoor is facing the camera for the first time. He plays Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film. Talking about his decision to come onboard, he had earlier said, “As a producer, I have to look into everything. I go to the set to see if my cast and crew are comfortable. Here since I was an actor, the production was taking care of me. I was much more relieved as an actor.”

The film is expected to arrive in theatres in the first half of 2022. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

