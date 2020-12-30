Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller to be announced on New Year

By: Mohnish Singh







Ranbir Kapoor had confirmed just a couple of days ago that he was set to team up with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film. Now, the news is coming in that the makers are gearing up to officially announce the high-profile action thriller on New Year.

Kapoor, who entered filmdom with prolific filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya (2007), has played a variety of roles over the years, but he has never headlined an action-thriller before.

Vanga’s film is said to be an out-and-out action thriller. The yet-to-be-titled project will be jointly produced by T-Series Films’ Bhushan Kumar and Cine1 Studios’ Murad Khetani. As per reports, the team is looking at beginning production in 2021.







Before commencing work on Vanga’s film, Ranbir Kapoor will wrap up his next film with director Luv Ranjan. The romcom, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, was set to hit the shooting floor in 2020, but it could not take off the ground due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy wrapping up his forthcoming films Brahmastra and Shamshera. Both films have faced an inordinate delay in production. The makers are now planning to release them in 2021.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who shot to fame in the Hindi cinema with the thunderous success of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh (2019), is set to helm his second Bollywood outing. His film with Kapoor will be officially announced on January 1, 2021, at 12:01 am. Some media outlets had earlier reported that the makers had locked Devil as the title of the film. It remains to be seen how accurate those reports were.







