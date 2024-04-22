  • Monday, April 22, 2024
Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media announces superhero graphic novel ‘Minnal Murali’

The announcement was made on Sunday at the Mumbai Comic-Con event in Mumbai.

Rana Daggubati (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Spirit Media, Rana Daggubati‘s production banner, and Tinkle Comics have launched a graphic novel Minnal Murali, based on the superhero from 2021’s Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas in the title role.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali followed the story of a tailor called Jaison Varghese, played by Thomas, who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

According to a press release, the graphic novel promises to delve deep into “the superhero’s origins and adventures with a new story which takes the film’s plot further”.

Daggubati described the launch of the graphic novel as a “significant milestone” for the Indian superheroes in the world of comics.

“The debut of Tinkle’s graphic novel Minnal Murali at Mumbai Comic-Con marks a significant milestone for reaffirming the love for Indian superheroes and comics, furthermore, resonating with the unmet need of Indian comic lovers in the digital age.

“It is a moment of great pride and excitement to continue the universe of one of this much loved contemporary Indian superheroes and bring him to life from the screen to a comic,” Daggubati said in a statement.

Produced by Sophia Paul via Weekend Blockbusters, the film also starred Guru Somasundaram.

“Seeing our beloved characters and captivating storylines come to life on the vibrant pages is a testament to the enduring impact of our film, inspiring fans to embark on new adventures within this rich and dynamic universe,” said Paul.

Books are often converted to films, but this project is a great example of how a popular film franchise has been taken into the pages of a book, with a brand-new story based on the characters of a successful movie in a graphic novel format, added president and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, Preeti Vyas.

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, editor-in-chief of Tinkle Comics, said “We’re thrilled to unveil Tinkle’s first graphic novel at the Mumbai Comic-Con”.

