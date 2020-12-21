Rana Daggubati to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

By: Mohnish Singh







Actor Rana Daggubati, who shot to widespread fame after the riotous success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), has announced a new project. The actor on Monday revealed that he has joined forces with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, the said project is the official remake of the Malayalam action thriller film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020).

Daggubati took to Twitter and shared a video announcing him joining the cast of Pawan Kalyan’s film. He tweeted: “Another Journey begins! What joy this is, being able to work with so many stars across industries! And now joining the coolest back home. Our very own Powerstar Pawan Kalyan! Can’t wait thank you, Sithara Entertainments!”

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will play male leads in the film. As far as the female lead is concerned, some media outlets report that Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Kalyan’s wife in the movie. An official confirmation is awaited though. Sagar Chandra will helm the project.







In March, Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi acquired the remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Announcing the same on social media, an Instagram post shared on the page of the original film, “Ayyappanum Koshiyum to come in Telugu too. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who recently produced Ala Vaikuntapuramlo (2020), has bought the Telugu remake rights.”

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character, Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with an unblemished record, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian. While Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character which Biju Menon played in the original, Rana will step into Prithviraj’s shoes in the remake. The remake is expected to begin production soon.











