Ramadan 2025: Top 5 airlines offering the best in-flight Ramadan experiences

From gourmet iftar boxes to dedicated prayer spaces, these airlines are elevating Ramadan travel.

Ramadan 2025: Top 5 airlines

Airlines worldwide are crafting special Ramadan experiences for fasting travellers

iStock
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

So, imagine, the sun melts into the horizon, painting the clouds in hues of liquid gold, and at 40,000 feet, a traveller leans back as a tray appears before them with dates and steaming Arabic coffee. Now, there is a faint whisper of cardamom in the air. The cabin hums softly, the world stretches endlessly below, and for a moment, time stops. It’s a moment woven with culture and tradition, dipped in luxury, and wrapped in the quiet magic of Ramadan in the skies.

Boom! You wake up! But guess what? It is not a dream anymore!

From lavish lounges to gourmet in-flight meals, these airlines are celebrating Ramadan in styleiStock

Gone are the days of hastily unwrapped sandwiches and lukewarm water. Today, airlines are crafting experiences so rich, so thoughtful, it almost feels like they are turning steel cabins into sanctuaries. Michelin-star feasts at cruising altitude. Gold-dusted dates served on expensive cutlery. Suhoor spreads that taste like home, even when you’re soaring over oceans. From the first sip of laban at sunset to the last bite of kunafa under dimmed cabin lights, this is Ramadan, completely reimagined between the clouds: here faith meets flight, and the heavens aren’t just above you; they’re right there on your tray table.

We’re taking you inside the most breath-taking in-flight Ramadan experiences, where airlines don’t just feed you; instead, they honour you. Each one is like a love letter to tradition, served with a side of altitude-induced awe.

1. Emirates

Emirates is known for turning every journey into an experience, and Ramadan is no exception. Before take-off, fasting passengers receive a beautifully designed meal box featuring fresh dates, laban, pastries, and a hearty main course. At its lounges in Dubai, Cairo, and Jeddah, the airline serves lavish iftar feasts with Arabic classics like lamb mandi, chicken machboos, and creamy kunafa.

For those who seek reflection, Emirates’ in-flight entertainment system features a selection of Ramadan-themed content, from soothing Quranic recitations to cultural documentaries.

Emirates' luxurious iftar box, featuring fresh dates, laban, and a hearty meal, brings the spirit of Ramadan to the skies Emirates


2. Qatar Airways

At Hamad International Airport, the soft glow of Ramadan lanterns and the scent of spiced Arabic coffee welcome travellers. Inside Qatar Airways flights, elegantly designed iftar bags, adorned with Arabic calligraphy, contain wholesome wraps, traditional desserts, and cooling laban.

Passengers get to experience a moment crafted with care, whether dining at Doha’s Harrods Tea Room or savouring a delicate basbousa high above the clouds.

Qatar Airways' elegantly designed iftar bags, adorned with Arabic calligraphy, offer a taste of tradition at 40,000 feetQatar Airways


3. Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways curates a complete Emirati gastronomic experience for all its passengers. In First Class, travellers can indulge in saffron-spiced rice, braised lamb shanks, and Aseeda Mont Blanc with white chocolate. Meanwhile, Business Class guests enjoy fragrant chicken foga and delicate Vimto ice cream.

Even those in Economy Class are treated to dishes like Arabic braised lamb with vermicelli rice, ensuring that every traveller feels the warmth of Emirati hospitality.

Beyond the feast, Etihad embodies the spirit of giving, inviting passengers to donate their Guest Miles to support refugees and schoolchildren in need.

Etihad Airways serves up an Emirati-inspired Ramadan feast, from saffron-spiced rice to delicate Vimto ice creamEtihad Airways


4. Turkish Airlines

For Turkish Airlines, Ramadan is all about heritage and heart. Economy passengers are welcomed with a simple yet deeply comforting meal of fresh pita sandwiches, dates, olives, and baklava. In Business Class, pastirma (cured beef) and decadent Ramadan desserts like sutlac and gullac recreate the warmth of home.

Suhoor menus are designed with sustainability in mind, offering nourishing options that provide energy throughout the fast.

Turkish Airlines recreates the warmth of home with comforting Ramadan dishes like baklava, pastirma, and sutlacTurkish Airlines


5. Saudia

Aboard Saudia, Ramadan is a spiritual experience. The airline’s iftar boxes, with premium Ajwa dates, laban, and sweet mamoul, allow passengers to break their fast in a way that feels both sacred and indulgent.

Inside Saudia’s AlFursan lounges, grand iftar buffets showcase the best of Saudi cuisine, while in-flight announcements gently mark iftar and suhoor timings. Select aircraft even feature dedicated prayer spaces, allowing passengers to embrace the spiritual vibe of the journey.

Saudia’s iftar box, with premium Ajwa dates and sweet mamoul, lets passengers break their fast in both comfort and traditionSaudia


This is Ramadan above the clouds, where airlines make you feel at home. It’s romanticising dates on fine china, a gentle reminder of prayer times over the PA, and the quiet joy of breaking your fast with kunafa while the world drifts by below.

For the fasting traveller, these moments are proof that even in the vastness of the sky, there’s warmth, tradition, and a touch of barakah.

Breaking fast above the clouds because airlines are transforming in-flight Ramadan into a luxury experienceiStock

So, which of these celestial feasts would you choose? The golden hospitality of Emirates? The moonlit elegance of Qatar Airways? Or the comforting flavours of Etihad, wrapped in the warmth of Emirati tradition?

After all, the sky is just the beginning, right?

airlinesarabic coffeebarakahdatesemiratesetihad airwaysexperiencesfeasthospitalityinflightluxuryqatar airwayssaudiasuhoorturkish airlinesramadan 2025

