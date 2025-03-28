Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Top 5 luxury hotels for an opulent Ramadan stay in 2025

Celebrate Ramadan with a perfect blend of spiritual reflection, luxury, and unforgettable experiences.

Top 5 luxury hotels for an opulent Ramadan stay

From Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab to Geneva’s ultra-exclusive Hotel President Wilson, these breath-taking destinations redefine opulence with gourmet Iftars, private Suhoors, and five-star hospitality

iStock
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

As the crescent moon signals the arrival of Ramadan, the world's most prestigious hotels bring us experiences that merges spiritual reflection with luxury. For discerning travellers looking to just upgrade their holy month, these five iconic properties offer not just the Iftar experiences but also, memories woven with gold threads of opulence.

1.Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai - Seven-star dreams meet Ramadan traditions

The sail-shaped silhouette of Burj Al Arab needs no introduction, but this Ramadan it brings something extraordinary - the debut of Al Diwan, a Ramadan tent that redefines luxury breaking of fast. Located in the stunning Marina Garden, this is where Emirati culture meets absolute grandeur.

Feast like royalty

- Live chefs crafting smoky shawarma and sizzling seafood barbecues

- Regional treasures like velvety veal harees and fragrant yummy biryanis

- The air perfumed with bakhoor as kanoon melodies

Essential details

- Iftar: AED 360 | Sunset to 8:30 PM

- Suhoor: AED 260 | Until 2 AM on weekends

- Reserve your golden moment: BAA-Ramadan@jumeirah.com

Experience a world-class Ramadan Iftar in the iconic sail-shaped hotel, where luxury meets tradition in the heart of DubaiBurj Al Arab



2. Kempinski Palm Jumeirah - Your private oasis of serenity

Escape the noise at the Layali Ramadan Tent, where European style meets Arabian vibes. This is like a sanctuary for those who believe spiritual reflection deserves a backdrop of whispering palms and lapping waves.

Why your soul will thank you

- Moonlit Suhoor on powder-soft sands

- A culinary journey from mezze to mille-feuille

- The luxury of space - no crowded buffets here

A serene beachfront escape offering private Suhoor under the stars and a regal Ramadan retreat.Kempinski Hotel



3. Four Seasons Istanbul - Ottoman fantasy come to life

The Bosphorus shimmers as you break your fast in a former Ottoman palace. At Aqua restaurant, the buffet glows with Turkish delights while Ocakbaşı's four-course Suhoor is fit for sultans.

Magical touches

- In-room Suhoor served on antique copper trays

- Call to prayer echoing over the water

- History seeping from every hand-painted tile

Celebrate Ramadan in a former Ottoman palace, blending rich history with five-star indulgence along the Bosphorus Four Seasons Istanbul



4. InterContinental Abu Dhabi - Absolute elegance

Where the marina meets tradition, this iconic property is proof that classic luxury never goes out of style. The Layali Byblos experience is a masterclass in opulence - think pearl-inlaid cutlery and oud musicians at sunset.

Best moments

- Suhoor by the Sea's AED 119 secret (shhh!)

- Private majlis-style banquet options

- That magical moment when the lanterns all ignite

Enjoy an elegant Ramadan dining experience by the marina, with live Arabic music and breath-taking sea viewsInterContinental Abu Dhabi



5. Hotel President Wilson, Geneva - The billionaire's Ramadan retreat

For those who measure luxury in bulletproof windows and private elevators, the Royal Penthouse Suite awaits. At $80,000 a night, it's a statement. Break your fast overlooking Lake Geneva from your 18,000 sq ft fortress of solitude.

Indulgences that defy imagination

- Your personal chef creating fusion masterpieces

- Suhoor served beside your Steinway grand piano

- Morning prayers with Alpine sunrise views

The world’s most exclusive Ramadan stay awaits in the Royal Penthouse Suite, featuring bulletproof windows and panoramic Lake Geneva viewsHotel President Wilson, Geneva



The ultimate choice?

For Instagram-worthy moments: Burj Al Arab's golden glamour

For soulful solitude: Kempinski's beachfront serenity

For history lovers: Four Seasons' Ottoman fairy-tale

For traditionalists: InterContinental's authentic charm

For the 0.1%: Geneva's billionaire playground



Luxury Meets Tradition: Experience Ramadan in the World’s Most Opulent HotelsiStock

This Ramadan, why choose between devotion and decadence? These sanctuaries of luxury prove you can have both where every prayer mat has a sea view, every date is served on silver, and every spiritual moment comes gilded in five-star splendour.

Which will be your address for Ramadan 2025?
burj al arabexclusivefour seasonshotel president wilsonhotelsintercontinental abu dhabiistanbuljumeirahkempinski palmluxurymarinaottomanretreatroyal penthousesea viewramadan 2025

Related News

Ramadan 2025: Top 5 airlines
Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Top 5 airlines offering the best in-flight Ramadan experiences

Michael Theo
Entertainment

BBC star Michael Theo opens up about workplace bullying before ‘Austin’ debut

Tesco Clubcard Changes: Update Your App Before the Deadline
Business

Tesco Clubcard changes: Customers urged to update app before Monday deadline

SRH vs DC IPL 2025: The Ultimate Clash Between Hyderabad and Delhi
Cricket

IPL 2025 - SRH vs DC: Thrilling showdown between Hyderabad and Delhi awaits

More For You

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions

Bring the past into the present for a richer celebration

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions

EID is a joyous time filled with unity, reflection, and celebration.

While the essence of the celebration has remained unchanged across centuries, the way this special day is celebrated has evolved, with many older traditions being replaced by modern practices and technological advancements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions: Bringing meaning back to modern celebrations

Eid offers new ways to mark the occasion

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions: Bringing meaning back to modern celebrations

REVIVING OLD CUSTOMS CAN ADD MORE MEANING TO FESTIVALS Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions EID celebrations have evolved over time, beautifully blending tradition with modernity. While many older practices remain, new ways of celebrating the special day, influenced by technology and changing lifestyles, are keeping the spirit of Eid alive in a more globalised world. Here are some newer customs that have been fully embraced by modern society in a positive way.

Virtual: In the past, the only way to connect with loved ones far away was through long-distance phone calls, which were limited due to their high cost. Now, Zoom gatherings allow many people from around the world to connect at once.

Keep ReadingShow less
Why Do Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Different Days? 3 Key Reasons

Some may celebrate on one day, while others may observe it the next

iStock

3 reasons why Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid al-Fitr on different days

Eid is one of the most joyous and important festivals in Islam, celebrated twice a year by Muslims worldwide. However, it’s common to see variations in the exact day of celebration, even within the same country. Some may celebrate on one day, while others may observe it the next. This divergence can sometimes confuse people outside the Muslim community and even among Muslims themselves. But the reasons for this variation are rooted in Islamic traditions and differing interpretations of how to determine the Islamic calendar.

Here are the three main reasons why Muslims don’t always celebrate Eid on the same day:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ranvir Singh Talks About Relationship with Louis Church

For Ranvir, the journey of love and parenthood continues

Getty

GMB's Ranvir Singh shares insight into relationship with younger boyfriend Louis Church

Ranvir Singh, the popular presenter of Good Morning Britain (GMB), has recently offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with her younger partner, Louis Church. Despite being one of the most recognisable faces on UK television, Ranvir, 47, has generally kept her personal life private. However, in recent interviews, she has opened up about her relationship with the 29-year-old TV production manager and how he fits into her life, especially with her 13-year-old son, Tushaan.

Ranvir's past: A single mother and new beginnings

Ranvir Singh's journey as a single mother has been a central part of her life story. She was married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, with whom she tied the knot in 2012. The couple welcomed their son Tushaan later that year. However, after some years, the marriage ended quietly, and it wasn’t until much later that Ranvir confirmed her single status.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coeliac Disease: What to Know After Rebecca Adlington’s Diagnosis

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has recently revealed about her condition

Getty Images

Key things to know about Coeliac disease after Rebecca Adlington’s diagnosis

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has recently revealed her diagnosis of coeliac disease and has called for greater awareness of the condition. In a video shared on Coeliac UK’s Instagram, Adlington discussed the importance of gluten-free prescriptions and urged the government to protect access to these prescriptions, which have been cut in some areas.

Her diagnosis shines a light on coeliac disease, a condition that affects approximately 1 in 100 people in the UK. However, due to the difficulty in recognising the symptoms, only around 36% of people living with the condition have been officially diagnosed.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc