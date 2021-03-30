Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar starts shooting for the film

By Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, the Mahurat of Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu took place in Ayodhya, India, and today the actor has kickstarted the shooting of the film.

Akshay took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted a picture from the sets and wrote, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻 @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha @abundantiaent @lyca_productions @primevideoin @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #AbhishekSharma #DrChandraprakashDwivedi #CapeOfGoodFilms @harjeetsphotography."





Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie is produced by Akshay Kumar, Lyca Productions, Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. With Ram Setu, Amazon Prime Video forays into film production in India.







Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India had earlier said in a statement, “At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage. Our collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment as well as with Akshay Kumar till date has been unique and highly successful; and with this step, we move into the direction of further deepening and strengthening our association. With an exemplary cast and a story that is unique yet steeped in history, we look forward to continuing to entertain our customers the world over.”

Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.












