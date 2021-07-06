Ram Madhvani to direct a high-profile streaming show on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

By: MohnishSingh

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who is known for his award-winning film Neerja (2016) and the hugely successful web-show Aarya (2020), is set to direct a high-profile streaming show based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. As per reports, the filmmaker has already begun initial prep on the ambitious historical drama.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming project at the moment, but an Indian publication reports that it has tentatively been titled Jallianwala Bagh: The Waking Of A Nation. The source material for the series comes from the exhaustive research from the Hunter Commission that was formed to investigate the killings in Jallianwala Bagh.

Apart from wielding the megaphone, Madhvani will produce the mega-budgeted show under his banner Ram Madhvani Films. More details on the project, including casting, are expected to be out soon.

Interestingly, Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar has announced a biopic on C Sankaran Nair, who had fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, is regarded as one of the biggest tragedies in the history of pre-Independence India, which changed the course of the freedom movement in the country. Almost 400 people died when British troops fired on a large crowd of unarmed, non-violent Indians who were protesting the arrest of pro-Indian Independence leaders Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlu and Dr. Satya Pal.

Meanwhile, Ram Madhvani is waiting for the release of his next directorial Dhamaka. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, the film is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on the streaming media giant Netflix.

