Rakul Preet Singh to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G

By Murtuza Iqbal







In December 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana had announced that he will be starring in a film titled Doctor G which will be produced by Junglee Pictures and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. There have been multiple reports about the female lead, and now, finally, the makers have roped in Rakul Preet Singh to star alongside Ayushmann.

Junglee Pictures took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. They posted, “Introducing the next doctor to the cast of our next film Doctor G, Rakul Preet Welcome onboard! @rakulpreet @ayushmannk @anubhuti_k @sumit.saxena.35912 @saurabhbharat @vishal.wagh21 . . . . #JungleePictures #DoctorG #RakulPreet #AayushmannKhuranna #Movie #Films #Instagood #instadaily.”





While talking about joining the cast, Rakul in a statement said, “I am super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many first’s in this film for me starting with my co-star Ayushmann and I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and the director Anubhuti for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I had heard it. It’s a very interesting concept of medical drama and campus comedy that will bring a new perspective for the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film.”

Well, we have to say that Rakul Preet Singh is on a roll. Apart from Doctor G, she has movies like Check, Ayalaan, Attack, Sardar and Grandson, Thank God, Mayday, and Indian 2 in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhav Sinha’s next lined-up. He has already wrapped up the shooting Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.











