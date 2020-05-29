Rakul Preet Singh roped in for SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

Last year’s release De De Pyaar De surely became a turning point for Rakul Preet Singh’s career in Bollywood. But well, the actress is a big name down South and now, has some interesting Bollywood as well as South projects in her kitty.

Well, according to the reports, the actress has been roped in to feature in a special dance number in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It is one of the most awaited films and stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Rakul is a great dancer and if the reports turn out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch her in such a grand film.

RRR was earlier slated to release in July this year, but the makers postponed the release date to January 2021. However, due to the lockdown, the shooting of the film has been stalled, so we wonder if it will be able to release in January or not.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, the makers had unveiled the logo of the film and also a motion poster featuring Ram Charan. They were also planning to release a motion poster featuring Jr. NTR on his birthday, but decided to postpone it.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, the actress has movies like Attack, an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor, a film with Ajay Devgn, and Sidharth Malhotra, De De Pyaar De sequel and Indian 2 in her kitty. We must say that after De De Pyaar De, Rakul is an actress in demand.