Website Logo
  • Monday, March 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Rakul introduces disposable diapers: ‘We need to love planet so it can love us back’

On the work front, the actress has some exciting projects in Bollywood and down south.

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in Indian cinema. She has time and again proved that through her social media videos and her fans follow her for the same.

While this year has been full of results for the actress in terms of film successes, Rakul is also taking huge steps aimed at the fitness of our environment. Yes, you read that right!

The actress recently shared a video where she talks about taking the first actionable steps by introducing disposable diapers for babies.

Sharing a video, she says “Hi guys. So all of you know that I feel strongly about fitness, but fitness is not just about a fit body but also fit environment. One which we nurture and preserve. We need to love the planet so it can love us back. Any change has to start from something very small. So we decided to start with the smallest of them all, babies. Disposable baby diapers have been adding tons of trash to our landfills for decades now and each one takes 500 years to decompose. Which is why we created ‘New Boo’ to bring you magical products for your babies while still preserving the magic in the nature around us.”

She further added, “We worked extremely hard to develop our flagship product. A premium reusable diaper that’s gentle, effective, and also completely biodegradable. So MamaBoos and PapaBoos, we hope we make this beautiful journey a little better for you, your NewBoo and our world!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewBoo ™ 🇮🇳 (@newboo.in)

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Chhatriwali where it was refreshing to see a female lead in a full-fledged role where no male actor overshadowed her.

After winning hearts in Chhatriwali, the actress is all set to continue her dream run with some exciting projects in Bollywood and down south.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Hombale Films welcomes Saptami Gowda onboard for Yuva
Hollywood News
Trailer for Priyanka’s sci-fi thriller Citadel out
Entertainment
Manisha celebrates Holi with family and close friends in Nepal
Entertainment
Sidharth expresses heartfelt wishes to fans for first time since wedding with Kiara
Entertainment
Jacqueline pens a heartfelt note as she drops glimpse of her Oscar-nominated song from Tell…
FILM
Confirmed: Janhvi Kapoor to romance Jr NTR in her Telugu debut
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan injured while filming for Project K in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Seeta Patel: Dance feeds my soul and is how I offer something to…
FILM
Eye Spy: Why Yash Chopra deserved better than The Romantics
NEWS
Kangana reacts to Anushka and Virat’s Ujjain temple visit
Entertainment
Nobody can replace Kareena in Jab We Met sequel, says Shahid Kapoor
Entertainment
It’s an exciting time for female artists in cinema: Huma
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW