Rajkummar Rao to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT

Telugu film HIT starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles released in February this year. The movie had received a good response and now, the makers are all set for the Hindi remake of the film.

Rajkummar Rao has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi remake. The remake will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu who had also helmed the Telugu film. Sailesh took to Instagram to make an announcement about the movie.

He posted, “Finally the news is out ! I’ve been trying to hide the excitement for a while now 😁 now it’s official ! Really happy to announce the remake of HIT film in Hindi starring @rajkummar_rao , one of my favourite actors 🙂 A big thanks to #dilraju sir @srivenkateswaracreations for making this happen, stay tuned for 2021 guys!! #HITfilm #Announcement #Bollywood.”

Well, Rajkummar Rao has been in the industry for the past 10 years, but this will be his first South remake. While talking about being a part of the movie, Rao said, “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh & Dil Raju.”

Apart from HIT, Rao has some really interesting projects in his kitty right now. He will be seen in films like Ludo, Roohi Afzana, Chhalaang, and Badhaai Do. Reportedly, Ludo, Roohi Afzana, and Chhalaang might get a direct-to-digital release. However, there’s no official announcement about it.