Rajkummar Rao starrer Chupke Chupke remake to start rolling in March 2021

Murtuza Iqbal







Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the direct-to-digital release of his two films Ludo (Netflix) and Chhalaang (Amazon Prime Video) and has four other films lined-up.

One of the upcoming films of Rao is the remake of Chupke Chupke. The original film starred Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. The actor will be stepping into the shoes of Dharmendra for the remake and according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the shooting of the film will kickstart in March 2021.

A source told the tabloid, “The script is undergoing some rewrites as the makers are determined to do justice to the original. They are also in talks with several actors for the role of Sukumar, professor of English masquerading as Parimal, and trying to teach botany, enacted by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. The cast should be locked by December.”







Meanwhile, Rao is all set to start shooting for his next untitled film with Kriti Sanon. The movie goes on the floors this week in Chandigarh. The source stated, “He flies to Chandigarh today with the entire team. It’s a marathon schedule, to be shot at real locations, and will continue till the year-end.”







Well, apart from Chupke Chupke remake and the untitled film with Kriti, Rao has movies like Badhaai Do and the remake of Telugu film Hit in his kitty. While Badhaai Do starts rolling in January next year, Hit remake might go on the floors by end of April or in May.





