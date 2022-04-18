Website Logo
  Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Rajkummar Rao reteams with Anubhav Sinha after Bheed

Rajkummar Rao (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rajkummar Rao is set to join forces with acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha yet again. The two recently finished filming their first film together, titled Bheed.

Now, Rao has teamed up with Sinha for a segment in an upcoming anthology film. Sinha had recently brought together a host of noted filmmakers, including Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta for a unique anthology film set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The other short from the anthology is a socio-political drama that spans two generations with the pandemic as the backdrop, which was helmed by Mishra and starred Taapsee Pannu along with Parambrata Chatterjee.

“During Bheed, Sinha connected with Raj and they both felt very strongly about the story. Anubhav felt Raj is someone who understands the film from a personal space and the narrative resonated with him. With Anubhav, casting is key and he almost always knows from the word go who he is envisioning in the role. He felt Raj would be able to create magic with the material and was a perfect choice for the part,” reveals a source.

The film, co-produced by Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and Bhushan Kumar of the T-Series Films, is expected to go before cameras next month. The team is set to shoot the film in North India.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

