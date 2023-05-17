Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Rahul Gandhi to address Indian-Americans in New York

In March this year, Gandhi had visited the UK during which his remarks on the country’s institutions had created a row back home

Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally on April 16, 2023 in Kolar, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi will visit the US in the first week of June and address Indian-Americans on June 4 in New York, sources in the Indian Overseas Congress said Tuesday (16).

Gandhi, the former chief of Indian National Congress, is also likely to visit Washington DC and Los Angeles during his over-a-week-long stay in the US, they said.

The sources said that during his visit he would address Indian-Americans but the venue has not been finalised and would be fixed this week.

During his US visit, he may interact with university students as well.

In March this year, Gandhi had visited the UK during which his remarks alleging that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a “full-scale assault” on the country’s institutions, had created a row back home.

His remarks had triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of prime minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden will host Modi for a state visit on June 22.

It will be the first state visit by Modi to the US. He visited Biden at the White House in 2021 as part of the Quad summit bringing together the US, Australia, Japan and India.

This time India is understood to have sought the highest level of protocol for a head of state. The trip will include a state dinner.

