Raghav Juyal turns baddie for Abhay 2

Last seen in Street Dancer 3D (2020), Raghav Juyal has turned baddie for the upcoming web-series Abhay 2, the second season of ZEE5’s successful crime thriller Abhay. The dancer-actor essays the character of one of the antagonists in the series, headlined by Kunal Kemmu. This is the first time Raghav has taken up such a character in his career.

Talking to a daily about his character in Abhay 2, Raghav reveals, “I said yes to this character the moment I heard the story. It has so many layers to it. He comes across as an extremely ordinary adult in his twenties but his past has damaged a part of him completely. The most interesting aspect is Samar’s gamble of finding his own truth, but he blames his past for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:54am PST

He goes on to add, “I play the villain among some fantastic actors, something I have never done before. (I) cannot wait for the Abhay 2 premiere on 14th August. I am sure the audience will be hooked to the narrative from the start.”

The additional cast of Abhay 2 includes Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan. Recently, the makers dropped teasers introducing Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s villainous characters.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pVeHcG2H4SQ" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> Talking about his character, Ram had earlier said, “He has no name. He is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer, super-villain. The writing is so perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it multiple layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_xXPbOuExT0" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> Chunky, on the other hand, had said, “My character is a normal-looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed!”

Helmed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Firefly Productions, Abhay 2 starts streaming on 14th August on ZEE5.