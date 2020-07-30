Raghav Juyal turns baddie for Abhay 2

Last seen in Street Dancer 3D (2020), Raghav Juyal has turned baddie for the upcoming web-series Abhay 2, the second season of ZEE5’s successful crime thriller Abhay. The dancer-actor essays the character of one of the antagonists in the series, headlined by Kunal Kemmu. This is the first time Raghav has taken up such a character in his career.
Talking to a daily about his character in Abhay 2, Raghav reveals, “I said yes to this character the moment I heard the story. It has so many layers to it. He comes across as an extremely ordinary adult in his twenties but his past has damaged a part of him completely. The most interesting aspect is Samar’s gamble of finding his own truth, but he blames his past for it.”
He goes on to add, “I play the villain among some fantastic actors, something I have never done before. (I) cannot wait for the Abhay 2 premiere on 14th August. I am sure the audience will be hooked to the narrative from the start.”
The additional cast of Abhay 2 includes Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan. Recently, the makers dropped teasers introducing Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s villainous characters.
Talking about his character, Ram had earlier said, “He has no name. He is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer, super-villain. The writing is so perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it multiple layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit.”
Chunky, on the other hand, had said, “My character is a normal-looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed!”
Helmed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Firefly Productions, Abhay 2 starts streaming on 14th August on ZEE5.