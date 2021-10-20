Radhe Shyam: Teaser of Prabhas’ film to be out on his birthday

Prabhas (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The makers have already created a great pre-release buzz by sharing some beautiful posters.

Now, the makers are all set to release the teaser of the film on Prabhas’ 42nd birthday (23rd October 2021). T-Series took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

Along with a new poster, they tweeted, “Who is Vikramaditya? Stay tuned to find out in the #RadheShyam teaser, out on 23rd October! Enjoy the teaser in English with subtitles in multiple languages! #GlobalPrabhasDay Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Who is Vikramaditya? 🤔 Stay tuned to find out in the #RadheShyam teaser, out on 23rd October! ☺️💕 Enjoy the teaser in English with subtitles in multiple languages! #GlobalPrabhasDay Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/3e39gqjAJp — T-Series (@TSeries) October 20, 2021

Well, we have to say that Prabhas’ fans are in for a treat on the actor’s birthday.

A few days ago, on Hegde’s birthday, the makers had shared a wonderful poster featuring her. UV Creations had tweeted, “The Queen of every heart! 👑♥️ Here’s wishing our #Prerana a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period love story and also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. It is slated to release on 14th January 2022.

The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Salaar, Adipurush, Nag Ashwin’s next, and Spirit. While Salaar is slated to release on 14th April 2022, Adipurush will hit the big screens on 11th August 2022.