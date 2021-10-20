Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623

Entertainment

Radhe Shyam: Teaser of Prabhas’ film to be out on his birthday

Prabhas (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The makers have already created a great pre-release buzz by sharing some beautiful posters.

Now, the makers are all set to release the teaser of the film on Prabhas’ 42nd birthday (23rd October 2021). T-Series took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

Along with a new poster, they tweeted, “Who is Vikramaditya? Stay tuned to find out in the #RadheShyam teaser, out on 23rd October! Enjoy the teaser in English with subtitles in multiple languages! #GlobalPrabhasDay Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Well, we have to say that Prabhas’ fans are in for a treat on the actor’s birthday.

A few days ago, on Hegde’s birthday, the makers had shared a wonderful poster featuring her. UV Creations had tweeted, “The Queen of every heart! 👑♥️ Here’s wishing our #Prerana a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period love story and also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. It is slated to release on 14th January 2022.

The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Salaar, Adipurush, Nag Ashwin’s next, and Spirit. While Salaar is slated to release on 14th April 2022, Adipurush will hit the big screens on 11th August 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Entertainment
Night Shyamalan to head Berlin film festival jury
Entertainment
Kareena collaborates with Sujoy Ghosh on thriller
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar sets November date for Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story
Entertainment
Shivangi Joshi on her gratitude for the boundless love she received in Yeh Rishta Kya…
Entertainment
Rain disrupts filming for Nawazuddin and Diana Penty’s Adbhut
Entertainment
Exclusive: Singer Shruti Rane talks about her song Do Ghoont, casting of Nia…
Entertainment
Ram Madhvani on Dhamaka: There are some stories worth telling again
Entertainment
Dia Mirza’s ‘amazing’ 20 years in the industry
Entertainment
Kareena on Laal Singh Chaddha: We’ve worked very hard
Entertainment
Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s song Manike Mage Hithe to get a Hindi version…
Entertainment
Dhamaka: Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s film is intriguing
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Trafficked into UK, Bangladeshi man endures modern slavery
Stephen Timms MP says he wants to meet his attacker
England to take the knee with West Indies in T20…
Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati gets lifetime achievement award from president Biden
Biden plans to pick career diplomat for top posting in…
T20 World Cup: Scotland on brink of Super 12, Bangladesh…