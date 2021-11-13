Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516

Entertainment

Radhe Shyam: First song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film to be out on November 15

Prabhas (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Pooja Hegde (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The makers have already created a good pre-release buzz by unveiling posters and teasers, and now, on 15th November the first song of the movie will be released.

UV Creations took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. They posted, “The wait is over! Get ready for the #FirstRadheShyamSong to dominate your playlist! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

On Prabhas’ birthday (23rd Oct), the makers had shared a teaser of the film and it was revealed that the actor will be seen playing the role of a palmist in the movie.

UV Creations had then tweeted, “#Vikramaditya is here to cast his spell & win everyone’s heart! Here’s wishing our darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas https://youtu.be/s3s0XVBq1zE Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period love story and also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The film will hit the big screens on 14th January 2022.

While it is shot in Telugu and Hindi, Radhe Shyam will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Salaar, Adipurush, Nag Ashwin’s next, and Spirit. Salaar and Adipurush are also slated to release in 2022. The former will release in April 2022, and the latter is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi getting a great response: It is not my success alone
Entertainment
First look poster of Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali unveiled
INTERVIEWS
“It’s a delight to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey who is so clear,” Special…
Entertainment
Karan Johar to launch Shanaya Kapoor with a film titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah
Entertainment
YRF to invest heavily in Yash Raj Films’ digital arm, YRF Entertainment
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu to start filming for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?
Entertainment
Karanvir Sharma on Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 2: If it ever happens,…
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor wraps up the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Entertainment
Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen’s look will give you goosebumps
Entertainment
Drushyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November…
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor teams up with Ali Abbas Zafar for an actioner
Entertainment
Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s new film announced
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hinduja Global Solutions net profit jumps 68 per cent
Johnson warns of gathering “storm clouds” of a new Covid…
Radhe Shyam: First song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film…
Road accidents to attract tax in Sri Lanka
Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi getting a great response: It is…
Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE