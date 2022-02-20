Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

HEADLINE STORY

Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth speaks during an audience where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, on February 16, 2022. (Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (20) but her symptoms are “mild” and the 95-year-old  intends to continue with light duties at Windsor Castle, aides said.

The news comes after Prince Charles tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

No information was given then on whether the Queen – who this month marked 70 years on the throne – had taken any Covid tests herself.

She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid,” a statement from the palace said.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

While normally secretive about the Queen’s health, the palace has previously confirmed she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Press Association said, “it is understood a number of cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team”.

There was no immediate comment from prime minister Boris Johnson. But health secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also tweeted his best wishes for “a speedy recovery”, adding: “Get well soon, Ma’am.”

Nationwide celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are due to be held in June.

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession on February 6, the monarch held a reception for locals at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England.

It was reportedly her largest in-person public engagement since an unexplained health issue saw her spend a night in hospital last October.

The Covid scare comes with the royal family mired in scandals.

The queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, settled a sexual assault civil lawsuit in the United States last week, reportedly for £12 million- which newspapers claim she will partly fund.

Meanwhile, police in London have said they are investigating claims that a Saudi tycoon was offered UK honours in return for donations to Prince Charles’ charitable foundation.

The Queen, whose husband Prince Philip died aged 99 last April, has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, with a reduced number of household staff dubbed “HMS Bubble”.

Respecting the government’s then rules on Covid distancing, she sat alone at Philip’s funeral.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
HEADLINE STORY
Rohit named India’s Test captain
HEADLINE STORY
Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat against Brook
News
Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child in Keighley
News
Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf statues on racism review list
News
‘Partygate’ probe: Johnson responds to police questionnaire
News
Storm Eunice batters Britain, knocks out power
INDIA
Ahmedabad blasts: Indian court sentences 38 to death
HEADLINE STORY
IndiaMART figures in US ‘Notorious Markets List’
News
British health chiefs urge Johnson not be to be ‘gung-ho’ with Covid plan
News
London police hit by new ‘offensive’ messages scandal
News
London gets first red weather warning as ‘Storm Eunice’ surges
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
Air India wins nod to appeal against seizure ruling in…
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
Storm Eunice: 150,000 British homes still without power
Rohit named India’s Test captain
Indian batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE