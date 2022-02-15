Website Logo
  Tuesday, February 15, 2022
News

Communities urged to join Platinum Jubilee Beacons

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee, on February 6, 2022 in London, England. The day marked 70 years since the queen acceded to the throne. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SENIOR faith leaders in the UK have urged their communities to take part in Platinum Jubilee Beacons.

Beacons will be lit in the Commonwealth on June 2 to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth.

In the run-up to Accession Day on February 6, leaders from the nine faith communities including Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain, called upon people to light beacons in honour of the monarch.

Interfaith Network Board co-chairs Narendra Waghela and Revd Canon Hilary Barber said the lighting of community beacons provides an opportunity for people to join together to thank the queen for her service “to this country and the Commonwealth”.

According to Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society director-general Imam Sayed Ali Abbas Razawi, the occasion allows “us to build bridges, develop friendships and strengthen communities”.

ISKCON’s Bhaktivedanta Manor temple president Visakha Dasi said the “extensive community” will be asked to light “traditional clay diva lamps” in their homes and recite passages from the Hindu holy book of Bhagavad Gita to mark the occasion.

Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby, Mosques & Imams National Advisory Board chair Imam Qari Asim, Hindu Council UK general secretary Rajnish Kashyap, Hindu Forum of Britain president Trupti Patel, Lord Singh of Wimbledon and London Buddhist Vihara head priest Seelawimala also called upon people to celebrate the occasion.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

