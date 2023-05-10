Queen Charlotte: Bridgerton prequel trends No. 1 in 76 countries on Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as the fourth best opening week for any series on Netflix in 2023.

By: Mohnish Singh

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has turned out to be a mega success on Netflix. The mini-series, which delves into the early days of Queen Charlotte and her enchanting love story with King George III, emerged as the No. 1 show on the streaming platform within a matter of days.

If reports are to be believed, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story had over 148.28 million hours of viewing worldwide from May 1st to 7th, 2023. The show reached ‘Top 10’ in 91 countries, out of which it was ranked ‘No 1’ in 76.

That ranks Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as the fourth best opening week for any series on the streamer so far this year, behind season two of Ginny & Georgia (180.47 million hours), The Night Agent (168.17 million) and season three of Outer Banks (154.97 million).

Fans are thoroughly impressed with the series and after binge-watching the six thrilling episodes of Season 1, they are wondering if Netflix is planning a Season 2. As of now, Netflix has not yet confirmed anything. However, looking at the great response, it should not come as a surprise if we hear any announcement soon.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the show, commented on the extension of the story in an interview with EW, stating, “There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

For the unversed, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is not based on a book. It is an original prequel series created for Netflix, expanding on the world and characters introduced in the “Bridgerton” series, which is based on the books by Julia Quinn.