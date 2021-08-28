Pushpa – The Rise: Fahadh Faasil’s first look as the villain of Allu Arjun starrer unveiled

Pushpa poster (Photo from Mythri Movie Makers’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Pushpa: The Rise Part One is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Allu Arjun in the titular role and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the antagonist in it.

On Saturday (28), the makers unveiled Faasil’s look from the film. Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to share the poster.

They tweeted, “Meet the #VillainOfPushpa 🔥 The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj 👊 #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe 🤙 @alluarjun @iamRashmika @Dhananjayaka @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @PushpaMovie.”

Fahadh Faasil’s bald-headed look is quite good, and we have to say that he looks unrecognisable in the poster.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise Part One is slated to release on Christmas this year. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

While the film is being shot in Telugu, it will be dubbed and released in other languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Talking about other films of Fahadh Faasil, the actor will be seen in movies like Malayankunju (Malayalam) and Vikram (Tamil). Vikram also stars Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The first look poster of Vikram was unveiled last month. While sharing the poster, Haasan had tweeted, “Only valour should wear the crown “ I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”