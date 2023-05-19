Pure Soul: An exhibition to help discover the spiritual heritage of Jainism

Image Credit: SOAS University of London

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Visitors can embark on a unique journey to explore the essence of the ‘Pure Soul’ through the UK’s first Jainism exhibition in over 30 years, from April 14 to June 25, 2023.

The exhibition at the Brunei Gallery, SOAS in London seamlessly combines ancient artifacts with contemporary artwork, thoughtfully curated to awaken spiritual curiosity and inspire spiritual growth.

This thought-provoking exhibition has been meticulously curated to awaken your desire for spiritual progression, a press release said.

Jainism, an ancient religion of significant cultural importance in India and beyond, has developed various pathways to self-realisation and the liberation of the soul from the cycle of karma over the past two millennia.

At the exhibition, attendees will encounter visual representations of the soul and delve into the teachings on salvation by esteemed Jaina saints such as Taraṇ Tāran Svāmī, Śrīmad Rājacandra, and Kānjī Svāmī.

Their life stories and messages will be showcased, offering insights into their wisdom.

Based on ongoing research at SOAS, the exhibition highlights the diversity of Jaina thought and practice, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of the Jaina way of life.

It focuses on the non-image venerating Śvetāmbara mendicant traditions and the lay traditions rooted in the spiritual teachings of the Digambara monk Ācārya Kundakunda.

Complementing the exhibition is an accompanying conference featuring a film screening on Kānjī Svāmī, followed by a panel discussion. Additionally, lectures and a cultural programme are organised in collaboration with the Centre of Jaina Studies SOAS and Jaina communities in London, promoting knowledge exchange.

According to the press release, the exhibition is made possible through the support of SOAS and the global Kanji Swami Society. Furthermore, it commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Centre of Jaina Studies at SOAS.

The exhibition welcomes guests from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10:30 am and 5 pm, with extended hours until 8 pm on Thursdays. Admission is free, allowing visitors to drop in at their convenience.

Also, to enrich the visitor experience, trained exhibition guides are available for assistance. On weekends, guides can be found from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm, and on Thursday evenings from 4 pm to 7:30 pm.