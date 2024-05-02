All-round Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

Bairstow’s 46 and Rossouw’s 43 guided Punjab Kings to their target of 163 with 13 balls to spare at Chennai’s M Chidambaram Stadium.

Punjab Kings’ captain Sam Curran is congratulated by Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni after their win. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Punjab Kings secured a convincing seven-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, thanks to key performances from Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw.

Bairstow’s 46 and Rossouw’s 43 guided Punjab to their target of 163 with 13 balls to spare at Chennai’s M Chidambaram Stadium.

Bairstow, continuing his strong form from the previous match, and Rossouw built a crucial 64-run partnership for the second wicket.

Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur’s breakthroughs momentarily troubled Punjab at 113-3, but Shashank Singh and skipper Sam Curran’s unbeaten partnership of 50 ensured victory for Punjab.

“We are quietly confident,” said Curran, emphasising the team’s momentum.

Punjab became the second team to defeat Chennai in five consecutive IPL matches, with Chennai now standing at five wins and five losses, maintaining fourth position in the 10-team table.

Chennai posted 162-7, with Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scoring with 62. Gaikwad, with 509 runs in 10 innings, surpassed Virat Kohli as the leading batsman in the tournament.

Bowlers Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar played crucial roles in Punjab’s victory, with Brar awarded man of the match for his figures of 2-17.

Gaikwad expressed disappointment, feeling Chennai fell short by 50-60 runs due to pitch conditions and dew. “Fifty-60 runs short to be honest,” Gaikwad said. “When we were batting first, the pitch wasn’t great, plus the dew as well.”

Veteran MS Dhoni’s innings ended on a run-out in what could be his final IPL appearance as a player, amidst a cheering home crowd.

(AFP)