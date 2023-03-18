Website Logo
  Saturday, March 18, 2023
Prosenjit Chatterjee’s character poster from Amazon Prime’s Jubilee unveiled

Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane.

Prosenjit Chatterjee as Srikant Roy in Jubilee

By: Mohnish Singh

Prime Video today unveiled actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s intriguing new poster from the upcoming Amazon Original series Jubilee.

The 10-episode fictional drama unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it today, where the Bengali cinema’s superstar plays the suave studio honcho ‘Srikant Roy’ who is the power, prestige, and pride at Roy Talkies.

 

The series will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes One-Five) on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

