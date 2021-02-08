Propose Day 2021: From DDLJ to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, 5 proposal scenes from Bollywood movies that we always remember

By Murtuza Iqbal







Valentine’s Day is celebrated on 14th February every year. But, before Valentine’s Day, there are some other days that are celebrated within the week, like Propose Day, Teddy Day, Rose Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day and others.

Today, it’s Propose Day, so let’s look at the list of five proposal scenes from Bollywood movies that we always remember…

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge







We have to start the list with the eternal love story of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol). In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raj crossed ‘saat samundar’ and came to India to propose Simran. The first time, Raj confesses his love for Simran is in the Mustard field. Now, that was surely quite romantic in the 90s.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na







‘Pyaar dosti hai’, well that’s a dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but it was proved in Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Throughout the film, the two characters feel that they are just best friends, but later they realise that they love each other, and Jai (Imran) proposes Aditi (Genelia) in the most filmy way; by singing a song at the airport.

Wake Up Sid







Wake Up Sid is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful films made in Bollywood. It featured Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma, and their chemistry in the movie was damn good. So, while we mainly see in movies that the guy proposes the girl, in Wake Up Sid it was vice versa. Aisha wrote a whole article to reveal her feelings for Sid. Isn’t that cute?

2 States

Would you dare to propose your girlfriend during a campus interview? Well, this sounds a bit difficult but in 2 States, Krish (Arjun Kapoor) does that. He runs towards the room where Ananya (Alia Bhatt) is giving her interview, and proposes her. Now, that’s daring and romantic!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Last on the list we have Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the movie, Bunny reaches Naina’s house on the New Year’s Eve and proposes her. Well, it was a beautiful romantic scene that touched the right chords of our hearts.





