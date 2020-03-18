Priyanshu Painyuli to star opposite Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu has many interesting projects in her kitty right now and one of them is Rashmi Rocket. The actress will be seen playing the role of an athlete in the movie and now, the makers have roped in actor Priyanshu Painyuli to play Taapsee’s husband in the film.

Priyanshu has earlier starred in films like Rock On 2, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and High Jack. He also starred in Netflix’s Upstarts which released last year.

Priyanshu had given his dates for Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaptation of Midnight’s Children, but as that film has been shelved, the actor got a chance to star in Rashmi Rocket. Priyanshu told a tabloid, “I had blocked my dates for the film, but it didn’t materialise. Luckily, Akarsh reached out to me with this role and I grabbed it.”

The actor has worked with director Akarsh Khurana in the film High Jack and they both know each other since their theatre days.

Priyanshu plays the role of an army officer in Rashmi Rocket and that is one of the reasons he gave his nod for the film. The actor said, “My dad is a retired colonel and there was a time when I wanted to join the army before I got involved in dramatics and acting.” The actor also revealed that his role is an important part of the narrative and showcases how he supports his athlete-wife in her journey.

He will be joining the team next month when the shooting of the film kickstarts in Kutch.