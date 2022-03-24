Website Logo
  Thursday, March 24, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Priyanka Chopra to headline Amazon Studios’ Secret Daughter adaptation

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the screen adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter. Bankrolled by Amazon Studios, the film has Anthony Chen attached as director. He has previously helmed Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019).

In addition to the Sky Is Pink (2019) star, the screen adaptation of Secret Daughter also features Sienna Miller in the lead role. Apart from playing the female lead, Chopra will also co-produce under her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The film will center around two women Somer and Kavita. While Somer will discover that she can never give birth, Kavita will make the hard decision to leave her daughter Asha in an orphanage in order to save her life. Asha is the thread that will bind these two women together, unbeknownst to themselves.

Amazon Studios is negotiating a feature deal on the Shilpi Somaya Gowda novel. Shruti Ganguly will adapt the novel.

Sunset Lane Media’s David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci will produce along with Chopra and Mary Rohlich’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Miller and Tori Cook.

Apart from the adaption of Secret Daughter, Priyanka Chopra has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Amazon web series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic drama Text for You, and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

