Priyanka Chopra shares the first look of We Can Be Heroes

Murtuza Iqbal







A couple of weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra had shared the first look of her Netflix original film The White Tiger, and well, we will get to see her in one Netflix movie titled We Can Be Heroes.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share the first look of the film. She posted, "Wohooo! It's finally here! Presenting the first look for – We Can Be Heroes!!!! It's directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year's Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon… #WeCanBeHeroes @rodriguez @netflix @pascalispunk @realchristianslater @boydholbrook @taydools @haleyreinhart @sungkangsta @adrianabarrazaoficial @halafinley @yayagosselin @akira_akbar @vivienlyrablair @isaiahrussellbailey @bperryrussell @andywalken @lyondanielsofficial @trieufio @emeraldlily__"





PeeCee looks damn good in the first look and her expression is killer.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.”

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes will start streaming on Netflix on 1st January 2021.







Apart from The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, Priyanka has The Matrix 4 and Text For You in her kitty. Well, the actress currently has no Hindi films lined-up. Her last Bollywood movie was last year’s release The Sky Is Pink.





