Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares the first look of The White Tiger, introduces us to her character Pinky madam

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav will be seen in Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look of the film.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the first look. She posted, “So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER – directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man – Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally.”

In her second post, she introduced us to her character, Pinky madam. The actress captioned it as, “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally.”

The White Tigar is an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. It will be released on Netflix soon.





