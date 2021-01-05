Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces a sequel to We Can Be Heroes

By Murtuza Iqbal







Director Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Adriana Barraza, Sung Kang, Taylor Dooley, and Christian Slater released on Netflix on 25th December 2020.

The film has received a good response, and now, the makers have planned a sequel to it. Priyanka took to Twitter to make an announcement about the sequel.

She posted, “Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix ! #WeCanBeHeroes.”







Well, we are sure fans of Priyanka would be excited to see her again as Ms. Granada.

Talking about PeeCee’s other movies, the actress has films like The White Tiger, The Matrix 4, and Text For You in her kitty. The White Tiger will be releasing on Netflix on 22nd January 2021.

Priyanka’s last Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink. Though the movie received a great response from the critics, it failed to make a mark at the box office. Priyanka’s fans have been eagerly waiting to know which will be her next Hindi movie.







Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of her memoir named Unfinished. Last month, Priyanka had posted about the book on Instagram, “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time… just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. 😂 I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month! Pre order your copy at the link in bio. #Unfinished.”

