Priyanka Chopra stuns in strapless, body-hugging black gown at Bvlgari Milan event

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra attends Bvlgari’s Eclettica High-End Collection event in Milan

Chooses a strapless, body-hugging black gown with a dramatic silhouette

Diamond jewellery with a striking green gemstone becomes the focal point

Joined by global names including Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa

A classic look with a sculptural twist

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at Bvlgari’s Eclettica High-End Collection event in Milan, opting for a look that balanced classic elegance with bold detailing.

Her strapless black gown, cut in a figure-hugging silhouette, followed a mermaid-style design that flattered her frame. The standout feature, however, was a voluminous, sculptural detail rising from one shoulder, lending the outfit a sense of drama without overpowering its simplicity. A flowing train added further movement to the ensemble.

Letting the details do the work

The styling remained measured, allowing individual elements to stand out. Her make-up focused on defined eyes, a softly contoured base and a glossy lip, with subtle highlighting enhancing her features. A sleek bun, parted to the side, completed the look, with a loose tendril softening the overall finish.

Jewellery takes centre stage

While the gown set the tone, it was the jewellery that drew attention. Priyanka Chopra wore a diamond neckpiece anchored by a vivid green gemstone, paired with matching earrings and rings. The pieces added contrast against the black gown, becoming the visual focal point of the appearance.

A global gathering in Milan

The high-profile event brought together an international guest list, including Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and Kim Ji-won.

For Priyanka Chopra, the appearance comes amid a busy schedule of promotions and filming commitments, with the actor continuing to maintain a visible presence across both fashion and film circles.