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Priyanka Chopra stuns in strapless, body-hugging black gown at Bvlgari Milan event

Diamond jewellery with a striking green gemstone becomes the focal point

priyanka chopra

Her strapless black gown, cut in a figure-hugging silhouette, followed a mermaid-style design that flattered her frame

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra attends Bvlgari’s Eclettica High-End Collection event in Milan
  • Chooses a strapless, body-hugging black gown with a dramatic silhouette
  • Diamond jewellery with a striking green gemstone becomes the focal point
  • Joined by global names including Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa

A classic look with a sculptural twist

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at Bvlgari’s Eclettica High-End Collection event in Milan, opting for a look that balanced classic elegance with bold detailing.

Her strapless black gown, cut in a figure-hugging silhouette, followed a mermaid-style design that flattered her frame. The standout feature, however, was a voluminous, sculptural detail rising from one shoulder, lending the outfit a sense of drama without overpowering its simplicity. A flowing train added further movement to the ensemble.

Letting the details do the work

The styling remained measured, allowing individual elements to stand out. Her make-up focused on defined eyes, a softly contoured base and a glossy lip, with subtle highlighting enhancing her features. A sleek bun, parted to the side, completed the look, with a loose tendril softening the overall finish.

Jewellery takes centre stage

While the gown set the tone, it was the jewellery that drew attention. Priyanka Chopra wore a diamond neckpiece anchored by a vivid green gemstone, paired with matching earrings and rings. The pieces added contrast against the black gown, becoming the visual focal point of the appearance.

A global gathering in Milan

The high-profile event brought together an international guest list, including Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and Kim Ji-won.

For Priyanka Chopra, the appearance comes amid a busy schedule of promotions and filming commitments, with the actor continuing to maintain a visible presence across both fashion and film circles.

bvlgari eventmilanfashionbvlgari milan eventpriyanka chopra

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