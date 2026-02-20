Priyanka Chopra leans into pirate-inspired style for 'The Bluff' promotions

Highlights

Actor begins press tour ahead of the film’s digital release on 25 February

Fashion choices nod to her on-screen pirate character

Chopra says the role was shaped by her perspective as a mother

A character reflected in the wardrobe

Priyanka Chopra launched promotions for her upcoming film The Bluff with a series of striking, pirate-inspired looks that echoed the tone of her character, Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. Beginning the press tour a week before the film’s online debut, she shared images of her outfits on social media, pairing the announcement with the caption “Press tour day one #TheBluff #PirateCore”.

Her first appearance featured a white gown with corset structure and lace detailing, blending gothic influences with contemporary styling. The wardrobe choices throughout the tour appeared designed to mirror the swashbuckling spirit of the role while keeping a high-fashion edge.

Bold silhouettes set the tone for the press tour

Subsequent looks continued the theme. A sheer blue dress stood out for its fluid silhouette, while a red parrot-shaped jewelled bag added a playful accent. Another appearance saw her in a sculptural white gown with wave-like detailing, reinforcing the nautical inspiration behind the styling.

The fashion direction formed a visual link to the film’s world, positioning the promotional tour as an extension of the character’s persona rather than a conventional red-carpet run.

A role shaped by motherhood

In the film, Chopra plays a protective mother confronting figures from her past. Speaking about the part, she explained that the emotional core of the performance was rooted in the question of how far a parent would go to keep a child safe. She noted that filming began when her daughter was two, which informed the intensity she brought to the role.

Also starring Karl Urban, The Bluff is set to release online on 25 February, with the promotional campaign foregrounding both the film’s action-adventure tone and its personal stakes.