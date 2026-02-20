Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra leans into pirate-inspired style for 'The Bluff' promotions

Pirate-inspired looks that echoed the tone of her character

Priyanka Chopra pirate look

The announcement with the caption “Press tour day one #TheBluff #PirateCore”

Instagram/
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Actor begins press tour ahead of the film’s digital release on 25 February
  • Fashion choices nod to her on-screen pirate character
  • Chopra says the role was shaped by her perspective as a mother

A character reflected in the wardrobe

Priyanka Chopra launched promotions for her upcoming film The Bluff with a series of striking, pirate-inspired looks that echoed the tone of her character, Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. Beginning the press tour a week before the film’s online debut, she shared images of her outfits on social media, pairing the announcement with the caption “Press tour day one #TheBluff #PirateCore”.

Her first appearance featured a white gown with corset structure and lace detailing, blending gothic influences with contemporary styling. The wardrobe choices throughout the tour appeared designed to mirror the swashbuckling spirit of the role while keeping a high-fashion edge.

Bold silhouettes set the tone for the press tour

Subsequent looks continued the theme. A sheer blue dress stood out for its fluid silhouette, while a red parrot-shaped jewelled bag added a playful accent. Another appearance saw her in a sculptural white gown with wave-like detailing, reinforcing the nautical inspiration behind the styling.

The fashion direction formed a visual link to the film’s world, positioning the promotional tour as an extension of the character’s persona rather than a conventional red-carpet run.

A role shaped by motherhood

In the film, Chopra plays a protective mother confronting figures from her past. Speaking about the part, she explained that the emotional core of the performance was rooted in the question of how far a parent would go to keep a child safe. She noted that filming began when her daughter was two, which informed the intensity she brought to the role.

Also starring Karl Urban, The Bluff is set to release online on 25 February, with the promotional campaign foregrounding both the film’s action-adventure tone and its personal stakes.

fashion priyanka chopra priyanka chopra the bluff promotions priyanka chopra pirate look

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us