Website Logo
  • Monday, May 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share first photo of daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter (Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of their baby daughter, Malti Marie. The couple welcomed their baby girl home on Mother’s Day after the little one spent 100 days in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

The White Tiger (2021) star said it had been a “challenging few months” in her Instagram post.

In the picture, Chopra is seen holding Malti Marie on her chest, while Nick Jonas grabs onto her little arm. However, the couple hid their daughter’s face with a heart emoji.

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the actress captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she added.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

She added: “Also… there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Ever since sharing the post, their friends from the entertainment industry have been showering love on Malti and the new parents.

Preity Zinta wrote, “So happy she is finally home, babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood and all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug and loads of love always (sic).”

Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Lots of love to all three (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, who is also a popular actress in Bollywood, commented on the post saying, “Seeing the both of you like this in the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi – I saw a soldier in the hospital – You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo, now time to start spoiling her (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first child in January this year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“Nothing offensive in Prithviraj,” says Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr And Mrs Mahi goes on floors
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor on her streaming platform ALTBalaji completing 5 years
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar to appear in Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero series Ms Marvel
Entertainment
Lords of Lockdown premieres at the New York Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
Vijay Varma thrilled to have played ‘an incredibly juicy’ role Alia Bhatt’s Darlings
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn opens up about rumours of a cold-war with Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana says he gave his best shot to Anek
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt to land in UK to film Netflix’s Heart of Stone
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch: Doctor Strange 2 goes beyond thrills and spills to humanise superheroes
Entertainment
Yami Gautam: Time for Hindi film industry to improvise
Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy in silent…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mentoring for young South Asians with music skills
“Nothing offensive in Prithviraj,” says Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr And Mrs Mahi goes…
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share first photo of daughter…
Starmer to ‘offer to resign if fined for Covid rule…
Nandy declines to rule out another attempt at Labour’s top…