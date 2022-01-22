Website Logo
  Saturday, January 22, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy.    

Sharing the news on their respective Instagram accounts on late Friday night, the 39-year-old actor and Jonas wrote they are overjoyed. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” read the statement.

The couple further asked for privacy during this special time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they added.

 

Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick’s posts. Popular actresses Lara Dutta, Pooja Hegde, and Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the couple.

Chopra tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

On the work front, she was most recently seen on the big screen in the Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Her upcoming slate of films includes Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You, Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in the Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar will helm the project, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Eastern Eye

