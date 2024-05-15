‘It’s a cut off from Princess Diana’s dress’: Florence Hunt on her outfit in ‘Bridgerton 3’

Along with Princess Diana’s memorable fashions, Bridgerton has also been inspired by the late princess’ childhood home, reported People.

Florence Hunt (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Florence Hunt, who is known for her role as Hyacinth Bridgerton in the period drama Bridgerton, opened up about the royal connection to one of her looks at the premiere of season 3 of the show, reported People.

Bridgerton’s current season’s outfit draws inspiration from true royal history.

Speaking at the season 3 premiere of the show, Florence shared that she had the honour of wearing a dress cut made from the same fabric as one of Princess Diana’s dresses.

“I wore this beautiful blue dress, and I believe it was a cut off from Princess Diana’s dress that she wore at some point,” shared Hunt at the New York City premiere of the show.

“A cut off from one of her dresses that they made for Princess Diana and they made a dress out of that fabric, which was mental. It’s crazy, yeah,” she added, noting it is favourite look her character wears in the new season.

The star, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton in the Netflix series, added that the wardrobe team on the show “let me keep a little piece of the fabric” after filming.

“I just thought it was amazing. I felt like I was wearing a piece of history,” said Hunt.

Princess Diana’s greatest style moments over the years include her wearing statement blue dresses.

In 1981, the late princess donned an ethereal off-the-shoulder Bellville Sassoon ballgown at a Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition in London, and four years later, she sparkled in an emerald blue Emanuels gown while dancing with her husband, Prince Charles, during the Melbourne royal visit.

Princess Diana also notably wore a light blue strapless chiffon gown by Catherine Walker at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival, followed ten years later by wearing a sparkling blue shift dress by Jacques Azagury in one of her last looks in London in 1997.

