Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins through surrogacy

Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016. After five years of the marriage, the couple has turned parents.

They welcomed twins, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, through surrogacy. The actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about it.

She tweeted, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.”

Zinta further wrote, “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude #family #twins #ting.”

On the work front, Zinta was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Bhaiaji Superhit. There have been reports of her starring in a couple of projects but nothing has been officially announced.