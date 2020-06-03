Pregnant elephant’s death: Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and other celebs condemn animal cruelty

Recently, we came across news that in Kerala a pregnant elephant was given a pineapple to eat which had crackers stuffed in it. The crackers busted in her stomach and the elephant passed away. Well, this animal cruelty has not gone down well with Bollywood celebs and many took to social media to condemn the act.

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, “How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken… The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala.”

Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story, “This is why we need harsher laws against animal cruelty.”

Athiya Shetty wrote on Twitter, “This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken. @PetaIndia 🙏🏼”

This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken. @PetaIndia 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RDKhOWqOHl — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 2, 2020

John Abraham posted on Instagram, “Shame on us !!!! Ashamed to be human. @pinarayivijayan @cmokerala @moefccgoi . . . #WeAreTheVirus #WildAnimals #SaveAnimals #CrueltyFree #SaveElephants.”

Alia Bhatt wrote on her Insta story, “Terrible. Just terrible. We need to be their voice and coexist!!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke??? This is heartbreaking!!!”

Well, it is surely quite sad to see what has happened, and we hope that the Kerala government takes strict action against the people who did this.