Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Preet Gill MP seeks public inquiry into patient safety at University Hospitals Birmingham

The heart-breaking suicide of Vaishnavi Kumar where bullying and condescension were cited as contributing factors must be a turning point: MP

Shadow international development secretary Preet Gill (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Birmingham Edgbaston’s MP Preet Gill has urged the health secretary to hold a public inquiry into the alleged “toxic culture” at University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) that has had an “alarming impact” on staff and patient care.

In a letter to Steve Barclay, Gill said she was “inundated” by messages from past and present UHB employees who shared their experiences of being bullied and demeaned for raising concerns about certain policies and practices that compromised patient care.

The Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board (ICB) had announced a three-part investigation following the revelation by BBC Newsnight that doctors at the trust were “punished” for raising safety concerns.

However, the shadow international secretary raised the flag over the independence of the review, saying several members of the board were previously part of the senior leadership team.

She said the ICB probe would not offer “the independence required to recommend the changes that are so needed or give confidence to whistleblowers”.

Referring to the case of Queen Elizabeth Hospital doctor Vaishnavi Kumar who ended her own life recently after being reportedly “belittled” at her “hypercritical” workplace, Gill said it should serve as a moment of truth.

“In the wake of the inquest following the heart-breaking suicide of Dr Vaishnavi Kumar where bullying and condescension were cited as a contributing factor in her death, I am absolutely determined that this must be a turning point for the trust,” the shadow international secretary wrote.

“The story I am hearing time and again is that staff who raised concerns about something that they thought was putting patients at risk were often ignored and then penalised for doing so,” the Labour-Co-op MP said.

An NHS Birmingham and Solihull spokesperson told the Guardian that the first of three reviews into the concerns about the culture at UHB would be led by an “experienced independent clinician from outside the area.”

The spokesperson said UHB was “grateful” to Gill for contributing to the terms of reference of the review.

A dedicated reference group would steer the review and ensure its independence and transparency, the spokesperson said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Man attacked former partner, killed her son, 15, before trying to flee country on a…
News
Salisbury plastic surgeon had 106 child abuse images on phone, court hears
HEALTH
What is latest TikTok trend brown noise and can it help you sleep better?
News
Absolutely don’t believe Britain a racist country: Rishi Sunak
News
Racism ‘fundamental cause’ of Covid-19 vaccination hesitancy in ethnic minorities
News
Five-wicket haul ‘dream come true’, says Rehan Ahmed
HEALTH
What is leech therapy that rapper Machine Gun Kelly supports?
News
Sunak ‘as angry as anyone else’ about migrant crisis and ‘determined to fix…
News
Hungry Sheffield thief orders two lamb burgers at the gun store he had…
News
Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest bowler to take five-wicket haul on Test debut
News
Health alert! Here’s why you shouldn’t spend more than 10 minutes in the…
News
UK’s Rwanda deportation plan is lawful, court rules
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW