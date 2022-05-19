Website Logo
Pratik Gandhi: It’s a huge honour for me to play Mahatma Gandhi on screen

Pratik Gandhi with Sameer Nair and Ramachandra Guha (Photo credit: Applause Entertainment/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who shot to overnight fame with the riotous success of Hansal Mehta’s streaming show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), has been roped in to play Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming streaming show.

Based on the books by noted historian Ramachandra Guha, the multi-season drama series is being bankrolled by Applause Entertainment. It will be shot extensively across several Indian and international locations.

The Sameer Nair-led studio has acquired the rights to Guha’s two of the most definitive books on Mahatma Gandhi – Gandhi Before India and Gandhi – The Years that Changed the World.

“From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser-known stories of his life which played an important role in shaping young Gandhi into a Mahatma. It will also tell the stories of all his compatriots and contemporaries of the freedom movement, incredible personalities who, along with him, played an integral part in the shaping of what became free and modern India,” reads the show’s description.

Nair said the team is thrilled to adapt Guha’s iconic books for the screen. “We couldn’t think of anyone more apt than the incredibly talented and versatile Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma and bring his revolutionary teachings of peace and love to life. We feel that only a multi-season drama series with many layers would do Gandhi and all the great personalities who are part of India’s proud and glorious past justice. For a global audience, this is a story about the birth of contemporary India,” the producer told.

Guha said Mahatma Gandhi’s work transformed the world and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. The historian said he is confident that the series will bring out the “complex contours of Gandhi’s life” as well as showcase the moral essence of his teachings to the viewers.

“His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England, and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, inter-faith harmony, and the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way, he made many friends and not a few enemies too.

“I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment,” Guha said in a statement.

Pratik Gandhi said he is honoured to play the role of Mahatma Gandhi on screen. “Gandhi’s philosophies echo simplicity in its purest form and I deeply believe in them. I try to imbibe his teaching in my daily life. Therefore, it is a huge honour for me to play the role of Mahatma Gandhi on screen. I understand that playing this role comes with a huge responsibility, and I wish to portray the same with dignity and conviction. I am excited to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and Applause,” the Modern Love Mumbai actor said.

